Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,759 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares in the company, valued at $74,179,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.