Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,380 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,393,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,949,000 after purchasing an additional 416,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 362,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

