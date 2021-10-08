Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,445 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

