Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 473 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

