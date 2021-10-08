Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 642 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $265.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

