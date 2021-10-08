Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 694 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.65. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.29 and a 200-day moving average of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

