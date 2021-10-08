Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 803 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,824,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,103 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 306,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $153.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,676. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.