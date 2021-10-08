Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,705,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6,011.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 59.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 48,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

The Southern stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.