Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3,629.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,541 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

