Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Chubb by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 38.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2,177.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.