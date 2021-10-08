Elrond Price Up 12.8% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $260.59 or 0.00473705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $314.59 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00114848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,525,946 coins and its circulating supply is 19,554,502 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

