Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS THQQF remained flat at $$9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

