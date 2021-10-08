Embraer’s (ERJ) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

