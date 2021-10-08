Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $21,047.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,152,768 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

