Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 184,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 153,641 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

