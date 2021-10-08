Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0253 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $10,761.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

