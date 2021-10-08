Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

