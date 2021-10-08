Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $7.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.67% from the company’s previous close.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $706.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

