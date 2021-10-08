Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.96.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.37. 336,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,990. The company has a market cap of C$915.38 million and a PE ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.78. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

