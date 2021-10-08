Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 87,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

