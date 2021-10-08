Enecuum Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and $390,459.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,833,080 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

