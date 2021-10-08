Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.69

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 3128084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17,402.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,556,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,197,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,393,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,045,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,539 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

