EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 39 by Analysts at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £462.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Get EnQuest alerts:

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.