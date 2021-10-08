EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 39 by Analysts at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £462.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.
