EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENQUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnQuest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.27.

Shares of ENQUF stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

