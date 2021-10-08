Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 32,119 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.72% of Discover Financial Services worth $253,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,737. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

