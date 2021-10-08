Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,840 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.37% of Analog Devices worth $236,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,347. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

