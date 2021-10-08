Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,162 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of AbbVie worth $193,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,403 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.26. 56,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average is $112.85. The stock has a market cap of $196.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

