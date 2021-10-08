Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 103,177 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.08% of Exact Sciences worth $231,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,816. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

