Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 60,120 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Facebook worth $1,063,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

FB stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The company has a market cap of $938.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.13 and its 200-day moving average is $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

