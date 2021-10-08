Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674,641 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 141,042 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.30% of The TJX Companies worth $247,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.12. 76,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,671. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

