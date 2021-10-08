Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,925 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $195,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,321,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

