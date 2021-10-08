Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $204,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.28. 44,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $269.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

