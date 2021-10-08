Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $174.19 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Mondelez International worth $174,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,820. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

