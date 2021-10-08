Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $175.82 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,429 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.59% of Fastenal worth $175,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 88,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,489. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

