Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $226.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of American Tower worth $226,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

