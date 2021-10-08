Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $239.59 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,497 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Micron Technology worth $239,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. 202,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804,814. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.