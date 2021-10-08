Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $246.03 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $246,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.28. 39,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,479. The company has a market capitalization of $388.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

