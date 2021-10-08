Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $329.20 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,563,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,270,049 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.38% of General Motors worth $329,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 459,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,422,000 after buying an additional 354,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,523,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

