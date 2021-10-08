Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,743,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Bank of America worth $442,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 681,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,586,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $375.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.