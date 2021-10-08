Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,469 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $172,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. 288,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,867. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

