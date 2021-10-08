Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 465,627 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of Intel worth $562,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 219,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

