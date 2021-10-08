Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,807,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,211 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $294,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.08. 279,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

