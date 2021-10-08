Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $197,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,128. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

