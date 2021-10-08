Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 28,773 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,773 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $207,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.51. 21,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

