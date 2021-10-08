Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,645 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Dollar General worth $180,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

