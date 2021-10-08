Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 62,393 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of CME Group worth $179,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Shares of CME traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.65. 10,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,864. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

