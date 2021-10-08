Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 66,325 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,325 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $259,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 63,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,019,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $224,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20,829.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 233,085 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 509.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

