Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $165,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.94. 18,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,861. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.