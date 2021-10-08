Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,181 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $229,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 125,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 188,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $81.33. 252,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.