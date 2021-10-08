EnterCoin (ENTRC) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,085.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $78,982.93 and approximately $29,085.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00238231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012125 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

